Canada toughens borrowing rules to cool housing mkt
June 21, 2012

Canada toughens borrowing rules to cool housing mkt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian government tightened rules for mortgages and household borrowing on Thursday, with four measures to cool the heated housing market and shield vulnerable consumers from an economic shock.

The measures are: reducing the maximum amortization period for government-backed insured m ortgages to 25 years from 30 years, lowering the maximum amount Canadians can borrow when refinancing their mortgages to 80 percent of the value of their home from 85 percent; setting a maximum gross debt-service ratio of 39 percent for households and only allowing government-backed insured mortgages on homes with a purchase price of less than C$1 million ($980,000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
