Canada's Flaherty sees housing pressures easing
October 4, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Canada's Flaherty sees housing pressures easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHITBY, Ontario, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pressures in the Toronto and Vancouver housing markets are moderating, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday, and he indicated he saw neither a housing bubble nor a hard landing for the country’s property market.

“I don’t think there is a bubble, or a danger of a bubble in Toronto and Vancouver. I‘m actually comfortable with the fact that we’ve seen some moderation in pressures in that market, both of those markets and across the country,” Flaherty told reporters.

“I hope the market will discipline itself ... Some modification is better than having some sort of hard landing.”

