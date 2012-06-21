FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Low rates a factor in new Canada mortgage rules
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 1:07 PM / in 5 years

Low rates a factor in new Canada mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty suggested on Thursday that an inability to raise interest rates due to the European debt crisis was a big factor in the government’s decision to tighten borrowing rules.

“We just came back from the G20 meeting of leaders and finance ministers, and the reality is that the European situation is very challenging, to put it mildly, and that we’re not likely to see increases in interest rates, by the Fed in the United States, for example, for a while,” Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.

“So my job is to look at our own country, and look at the residential real estate market, and make the best judgment we can.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.