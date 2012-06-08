CORRECTED-Canada housing starts slow in May as expected

(Corrects forecast month to May from March in 3rd paragraph)

TORONTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts slowed as expected in May after a red-hot April, retreating to to the average of the last six months, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 211,400 units, compared with 243,800 units in April. The April figure was revised down from 244,900 units reported previously.

The number of starts in May was just below the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 212,000 starts.