Canada creates working group to study booming housing market
June 23, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Canada creates working group to study booming housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is creating a working group of federal, provincial and municipal officials that will study the country's booming housing market and provide possible policy changes, its finance minister said on Thursday.

The working group will meet throughout the summer to review issues like supply and demand, affordability and the stability of the market, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said. The Canadian government will evaluate whether further steps can be taken to protect borrowers and lenders to help maintain a stable market, he added.

Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson

