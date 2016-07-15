Canadian existing home sales fall in June from May - CREA

OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing Canadian homes fell 0.9 percent in June from May, the second consecutive monthly drop, as declines in Toronto and Vancouver outweighed gains elsewhere, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group said its Canadian home price index was up 13.6 percent in the month from a year earlier, while actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 5.2 percent from June 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)