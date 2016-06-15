FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian existing home sales slip in May from April - CREA
June 15, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Canadian existing home sales slip in May from April - CREA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing Canadian homes fell 2.8 percent in May from a record high in April as inventories fell to all-time lows in key regions while prices continued to climb, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.

The industry group said its Canadian home price index was up 12.5 percent in the month from a year earlier, while actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 9.6 percent from May 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
