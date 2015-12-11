Canada's OSFI to tighten capital requirements for mortgage loans

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s financial system regulator said on Friday it is planning to tighten regulatory capital requirements for loans secured by residential mortgages, saying that risks in the country’s mortgage market continue to “evolve.”

Household debt continues to grow faster than income and prices in some markets are rising rapidly, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said. OSFI said the planned changes, which it expects to have in place no later than 2017, will ensure capital requirements reflect underlying risks.