Canada's OSFI to tighten capital requirements for mortgage loans
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 11, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's OSFI to tighten capital requirements for mortgage loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s financial system regulator said on Friday it is planning to tighten regulatory capital requirements for loans secured by residential mortgages, saying that risks in the country’s mortgage market continue to “evolve.”

Household debt continues to grow faster than income and prices in some markets are rising rapidly, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said. OSFI said the planned changes, which it expects to have in place no later than 2017, will ensure capital requirements reflect underlying risks.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
