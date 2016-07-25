FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Columbia imposes 15 pct property transfer tax on foreign home buyers
July 25, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

British Columbia imposes 15 pct property transfer tax on foreign home buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, July 25 (Reuters) - British Columbia introduced a new property transfer tax on Monday requiring foreign nationals and foreign-controlled corporations that buy residential real estate in the Metro Vancouver area to pay an extra 15 percent transfer tax rate.

The move is part of a suite of new measures aimed at increasing affordability in the city's red-hot housing market. The measures come under a new law that will take effect Aug. 2.

Property transfer tax rates currently range from 1 percent to 3 percent, depending on the value of the home. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

