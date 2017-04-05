FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 5 months ago

Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 5 (Reuters) - Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.

The industry group said the average home price rose 33.2 percent in March to C$916,567 ($684,823) from a year earlier, while sales increased 17.7 percent, and new listings climbed.

The federal government has repeatedly tightened mortgage lending rules to cool the nation's housing markets, but Toronto remains red-hot. Even mainstream Canadian economists have said a bubble is developing in that city.

Developers and other market observers expect the next attempt to cool the market will come from the province of Ontario, or perhaps the city of Toronto itself, probably in the form of a foreign buyers tax like the one Vancouver imposed in August.

$1 = 1.3384 Canadian dollars Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.