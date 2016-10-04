FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vancouver home sales down second month after foreign owners tax
October 4, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Vancouver home sales down second month after foreign owners tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Home sales in the Vancouver region's heated housing market fell for the second consecutive month after the province introduced a tax on foreign home ownership, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the board said September's sales were at 2,253 homes, down 32.6 percent on a year-to-year basis and down 9.5 percent from August, the first full month after British Columbia announced a 15 percent tax on foreign real estate buyers. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
