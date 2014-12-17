FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Husky defers final investment decision on offshore West White Rose extension
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Husky defers final investment decision on offshore West White Rose extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Husky Energy will defer the final investment decision on its offshore West White Rose oilfield extension project for a year, the company said on Wednesday.

First production for West White Rose was originally anticipated for 2017. The field, situated offshore Atlantic Canada, has proved, probable and possible reserves of 81.2 million barrels.

“We are going to take some time to evaluate further cost efficiencies with the proposed fixed platform,” Husky chief operating officer Rob Peabody said on a conference call after announcing the company’s 2015 budget.

Husky also said it expects first oil from its South White Rose extension production well around the middle of 2015, later than originally planned due to rig availability. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.