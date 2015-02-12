FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy completes 600,000 barrels of new Hardisty crude storage
February 12, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Husky Energy completes 600,000 barrels of new Hardisty crude storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Husky Energy said on Thursday it completed and brought into service two new 300,000-barrel crude oil storage tanks in the marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, in January.

Husky’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody said the new tanks expand Husky’s blending capacity of Western Canada Select heavy blend crude.

“As important, they increase our flexibility to hold more product in storage through this low and volatile price cycle,” he added, speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)

