British Columbia approves C$8.8 bln hydroelectric dam
December 16, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

British Columbia approves C$8.8 bln hydroelectric dam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Columbia will go ahead with building the Site C hydroelectric dam in the Western Canadian province, Premier Christy Clark said on Tuesday, even as the project's estimated cost was raised to as much as C$8.78 billion ($7.55 billion).

The dam and hydroelectric generating station, planned for the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia, would help meet a forecast 40 percent increase in British Columbia's electricity needs over the next 20 years. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft)

