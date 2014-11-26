FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian housing market overvalued by as much as 20 percent -IMF
November 26, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian housing market overvalued by as much as 20 percent -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s housing market is overvalued by as much as 20 percent but is likely to achieve a soft landing, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

IMF official Hamid Faruqee said national home prices in Canada were between 5 percent and 20 percent higher than fundamentals suggest they should be. Faruqee noted that authorities might need to tighten mortgage rules further to avoid a crash.

He also said the housing market would be jeopardized if rates rose sharply but that the IMF foresees only a gradual increase. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Writing by Andrea Hopkins and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

