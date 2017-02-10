Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada has appointed veteran pension executive Jim Leech as a special adviser for its new infrastructure bank, which has been set up to facilitate private investment in such projects as new roads and bridges.
The Liberal government has been courting Canada's biggest public pension funds and overseas investors such as sovereign wealth funds, as it wants to attract between C$4 to C$5 for every dollar of public funds invested in new projects.
"This is about making sure our public dollars go farther and are used smarter," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday in a statement announcing Leech's appointment.
Leech retired in 2014 as chief executive officer of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which had pioneered a model of directly investing in infrastructure, real estate and other alternatives to equities and bonds.
Leech was CEO of the fund for seven years. He previously headed its private capital arm, where he oversaw growth in private equity, venture capital and infrastructure investments from C$2 billion in 2001 to C$20 billion in 2007.
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.