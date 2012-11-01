FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada PM won't deal with foreign investment rules on trip-aide
November 1, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Canada PM won't deal with foreign investment rules on trip-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is not expected to unveil a new policy framework for reviewing foreign takeovers of Canadian companies during a Nov 3-11 trip to Asia, a top aide to Harper said on Thursday.

The Conservative government has promised to present the new guidelines around the same time it annunces its decision on the $15.1 billion bid by China’s state-owned CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK for oil producer Nexen Inc NXY.TO

Asked whether the guidelines would be unveiled during the trip, chief Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall told a briefing: “I don’t expect we’ll be covering much on the foreign investment front.”

