Canada sees more investment in oil sands despite new curbs
December 7, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canada sees more investment in oil sands despite new curbs

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced confidence on Friday that Canada would still attract the investment it needs despite new curbs he has imposed on state-owned enterprises seeking to acquire majority stakes in oil sands businesses.

“I think the oil sands remain an extremely attractive investment opportunity, and I am confident that the government, the industry, will be able to attract a range of investment to satisfy its needs and the country’s needs over time,” he told reporters.

Harper said companies owned by foreign governments would still be able to acquire minority interests in Canadian companies.

