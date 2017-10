OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will make a decision fairly soon on the country’s foreign investment rules, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

“I can’t speak to the timing. I can say that it’s been given priority ... we’re aware for the need for clarification, yes, which the Prime Minister has made clear, so it’ll be addressed before long,” Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa. “It’ll be fairly soon.”