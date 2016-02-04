FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada will move cautiously on lifting Iran sanctions -Trudeau
February 4, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Canada will move cautiously on lifting Iran sanctions -Trudeau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada will not rush to lift sanctions against Iran, despite calls to scrap the measures quickly so Canadian companies can compete for contracts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

“We’re going to be very careful and thoughtful, working and coordinating with our allies in the way that we move to reengage and lift sanctions with Iran ... I understand the need and interest in Canadian businesses to engage but we’re going to be doing it the right way,” he told reporters in Calgary. (Reporting by Nia Williams, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

