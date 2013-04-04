FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says supports BoJ efforts to boost economic growth
April 4, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

Canada says supports BoJ efforts to boost economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 4 (Reuters) - Canada said on Thursday it supports the Bank of Japan’s move to inject an unprecedented amount of stimulus into its economy, and signaled it was not surprised by the policy.

“Canada supports Japan’s efforts to encourage economic growth,” said Kathleen Perchaluk, spokeswoman for Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.

She said the Japanese government “has been very clear about its intentions on fiscal and monetary policy”, and that the announcement on Thursday showed it was putting that plan into action.

