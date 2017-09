NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Logic dictates that the United States will one day approve the northern leg of TransCanada Corp’s controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

He made the comments in remarks in front of an audience of business executives in New York. (Reporting by Liana Baker; Writing by David Ljunggren and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by James Dalgleish)