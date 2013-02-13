FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada still hopeful on Keystone approval after Obama speech
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Canada still hopeful on Keystone approval after Obama speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Obama speech gave no hints of Washington’s leanings

* Ottawa expects decision in second quarter

OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Canada remains cautiously optimistic that Washington will approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline even though President Barack Obama made no mention of it in his State of the Union speech, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.

The TransCanada Corp pipeline would link the oil sands of northern Alberta, the world’s third largest crude resource, to refineries and ports in Texas. TransCanada has been waiting for approval for 4-1/2 years.

“I‘m still cautiously optimistic about it, but we respect the U.S. approval process and they’re going to make their determination, we hope, in the second quarter,” Oliver said when asked for his reaction to Obama’s Tuesday address.

Obama pleased both supporters and opponents of Keystone in the speech, Oliver said, because he touched on climate change as well as the need to build energy infrastructure such as new pipelines.

“I‘m not disappointed,” Oliver said. “I don’t think we know any more now about what his decision will be than before the State of the Union address.”

Environmentalists reject the pipeline because the oil sands extraction process is carbon intensive. Backers of the project, which would transport 830,000 barrels of oil per day, say it would provide thousands of jobs in the United States and increase North American energy security.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.