NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday the facts are overwhelmingly in favor of a U.S. approval of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline.

“I think all the facts are overwhelmingly on the side of approval of this but there is a process in the United States,” Harper said in New York.

“I know the administration will do a thorough analysis before arriving at the right decision,” he said.