REFILE-Kerry says to make Keystone pipeline decision 'sooner rather than later'
October 28, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Kerry says to make Keystone pipeline decision 'sooner rather than later'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change dateline to OTTAWA from WASHINGTON)

OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to Canada that he would like to make a decision soon on TransCanada Corp’s controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline but needs to wait for due diligence.

“I certainly want to do it sooner rather than later but I cannot give a precise date,” Kerry, who had just met Foreign Minister John Baird, told a joint news conference with him. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Randall Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)

