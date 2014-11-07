FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Oliver: remains committed to Keystone pipeline project
November 7, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver: remains committed to Keystone pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday the government remains committed to the Keystone XL pipeline project and that he believes “at the end of the day” it will gain approval.

TransCanada Corp’s $8 billion Keystone XL project would carry Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast. The project has been awaiting presidential approval for more than six years.

“We remain committed to the project,” said Oliver, speaking at a dinner event on U.S.-Canadian relations. “We believe at the end of the day it will achieve approval. We’re hopeful that will happen.”

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

