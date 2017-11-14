Kinder Morgan appeals to Canada regulator over Trans Mountain pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has appealed again to the country’s energy regulator, asking it to set up a process to resolve potential disagreements with provincial or municipal governments over its planned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.

Kinder Morgan made the request on Tuesday after the National Energy Board last week rejected its proposal to expedite an earlier appeal to obtain permits from the city of Burnaby in British Columbia. (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Nia Williams; Editing by Tom Brown)