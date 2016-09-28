FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan pipeline considered on merit - Canada Energy Min
September 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Kinder Morgan pipeline considered on merit - Canada Energy Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A decision on a proposed plan by Kinder Morgan Inc to double the capacity of its Trans Mountain crude pipeline will be made on its own merits and is not linked to the government's approval of a major liquefied natural gas project, Energy Minister Jim Carr told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no linkage between these projects," Carr said, a day after Ottawa announced it would give a permit to the Petronas-led plant in western Canada. It must decide on the Kinder Morgan proposal by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)

