CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada
, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of
Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the
main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans
Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on
Thursday.
Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks
to drop Trans Mountain once they are named. The four are among
24 banks that granted C$5.5 billion in loans to an operating
subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, which is
majority-owned by Kinder Morgan Inc.
