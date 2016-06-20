Vancouver takes legal action to block Kinder Morgan pipeline plan

VANCOUVER, June 20 (Reuters) - The city of Vancouver said on Monday it had took legal action against the Canadian energy regulator's approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would increase the number of oil tankers passing through city waters.

In a statement posted on its website, the city called the review process "flawed and biased" and said that scientific evidence ignored the consequences of a major oil spill and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)