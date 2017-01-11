FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
British Columbia gives environmental okay to Kinder Morgan pipeline
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 7 months ago

British Columbia gives environmental okay to Kinder Morgan pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British Columbia said on Wednesday it had given the green light to an environmental assessment of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain oil pipeline project, which crosses the Western Canadian province.

The province's environmental assessment office had recommended 37 conditions be attached to the approval to address concerns raised by communities and Aboriginal groups, provincial environment minister Mary Polak and natural gas development minister Rich Coleman said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)

