FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korea Air pleads guilty to price-fixing in Canada
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2012 / 3:58 PM / in 5 years

Korea Air pleads guilty to price-fixing in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korean flag carrier Korean Air has pleaded guilty to involvement in an air cargo price-fixing cartel on certain routes from Canada between April 2002 and February 2006, Canada’s competition watchdog said on Thursday.

The Competition Bureau imposed a C$5.5 million ($5.46 million) fine on the airline, the seventh to be convicted in the scheme, which the bureau continues to investigate.

“The bureau is committed to pursuing those who engage in anti-competitive behavior that harms Canadian businesses and consumers,” Melanie Aitken, the commissioner of competition, said in a statement.

The six other convictions occurred in 2009 and 2010 and include Cargolux, Air France, KLM, Martinair , Qantas and British Air.

The bureau has imposed fines so far totaling C$22.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.