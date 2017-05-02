(Releads with authorities reopening city center)
OTTAWA May 2 Police in Canadian capital Ottawa
on Tuesday temporarily shut down four city center blocks,
including a building where the prime minister works, after a
mechanical digger ruptured a natural gas pipeline.
City authorities said in a tweet at 6 pm eastern (2200 GMT)
that the area had been reopened. The leak started at around 1:30
p.m. eastern.
The evacuated buildings included the Langevin Block on
Wellington Street, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his
senior staff have offices. He also works out of the Parliament
building across the street, which stayed open.
Kathryn Keyes, a spokeswoman for the consortium overseeing
the construction, said the operator of the excavator hit the gas
pipeline during landscaping work on one of the streets above the
light rail line.
Crews have been digging up city center streets for several
months as they build a new underground light rail system. The
project has been disrupted by several mishaps, including a
sinkhole.
The smell of natural gas filled the air downtown. Workers
from nearby buildings were moved to the front lawn of Parliament
Hill while several buses lines were rerouted, causing severe
transit delays.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr
in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Grant McCool)