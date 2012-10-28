FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian workers on strike at Lear plant, a GM supplier
October 28, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian workers on strike at Lear plant, a GM supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Workers at Lear Corp’s Whitby, Ontario plant, which supplies car seats to General Motors Co in Canada, went on strike on Sunday with employees and management far apart on a range of issues, the Canadian Auto Workers union said.

Picket lines went up at midnight after talks collapsed on Saturday, according to the union, which represents some 400 workers at the plant.

The union said the company was asking for “deep concessions” in the contract.

The Whitby factory makes seats for vehicles at the GM plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

Lear beat Wall Street third-quarter profit and sales expectations when it reported last Friday, on strong sales in North America and Europe.

Lear’s sales rose 2 percent to $3.54 billion from a year earlier, while analysts had expected revenue of $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

