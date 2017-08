TORONTO, July 3 (Reuters) - Canada is exploring gender-neutral options on identity cards, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told local television station CP24 on Sunday at a Toronto gay pride parade.

Last week, the Canadian province of Ontario said it would allow the use of a third gender, X, on a driver's license, which is commonly used in North America to provide identification. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill Rigby)