Canadian regulator approves LNG exports from four projects
December 16, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian regulator approves LNG exports from four projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board on Monday granted liquefied natural gas export permits to four planned projects on the country’s Pacific coast.

The regulator gave permits to Petronas’ Pacific Northwest LNG project, along with a BG Group Plc’s Prince Rupert LNG project. The WCC LNG project backed by Exxon Mobil Corp and Imperial Oil Ltd also received a 25-year license to export the fuel along, with a project proposed by the privately held Woodfibre Natural Gas Ltd.

