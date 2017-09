TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Tuesday its joint venture with Canada’s AltaGas would suspend commercialisation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Canada due to low energy prices.

The two firms had been conducting a feasibility study to export LNG to Asia. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)