British Columbia, Petronas reach set of deals on LNG project in Canada
May 20, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

British Columbia, Petronas reach set of deals on LNG project in Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, May 20 (Reuters) - Petronas has reached a set of deals with British Columbia related to its proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Canada, edging the energy company closer to a final investment decision, the province said on Wednesday.

The project development and royalty agreements, signed in Vancouver, make clear the long-term costs and obligations the Malaysian company will face should it move ahead with its proposed $35 billion investment in Canadian natural gas. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bernard Orr)

