March 19, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Canada delays decision on Petronas LNG project for further study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal environment assessment agency was on Saturday granted an extra three months to complete a study on the impact of a major Petronas-led liquefied natural gas export project, the latest delay to hit the terminal.

The Malaysian state-owned oil giant Petronas and its partners have been waiting nearly three years for a permit to build the C$36 billion ($28 billion) LNG facility in northern British Columbia.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said in a statement that she had agreed to the agency’s request for more time. She also said that once the agency filed its final report, the federal cabinet would take a final decision on whether to approve the project.

$1=$1.30 Canadian Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Nick Zieminski

