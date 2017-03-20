FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TransCanada seeks Canada pipe approval for Petronas LNG terminal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 5 months ago

TransCanada seeks Canada pipe approval for Petronas LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp has secured shipper commitment for a pipeline for Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas's Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in western Canada and will seek approval for early construction, the company said on Monday.

TransCanada was previously granted approval for the North Montney Mainline pipe on condition of a positive final investment decision from Pacific NorthWest. The approval TransCanada is seeking will allow the company to start building most of the pipe before such a decision, TransCanada said. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.