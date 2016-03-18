FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada approves Woodfibre LNG project, with conditions
March 18, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Canada approves Woodfibre LNG project, with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Environment Minister on Friday approved a liquefied natural gas export project proposed by Woodfibre LNG in British Columbia, after an environmental review found the project was “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.”

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna imposed numerous conditions on the project, including restrictions related to construction in or near fish habitat and additional consultation with Aboriginal groups, among other things.

Woodfibre LNG, backed by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto’s RGE Group, hopes to build its LNG export terminal outside the city of Squamish, north of Vancouver. The company has not yet made a final investment decision on the project. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)

