Canadian university on lockdown after 'Internet threat'

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Wilfrid Laurier University was in lockdown on Friday and all classes cancelled after an “Internet threat” was received by the school, the university and local police said.

Details on the precise nature of the threat or how it was received weren’t immediately known. Staff, students and faculty were advised to stay away from the campus in Waterloo, Ontario, until further notice.

“For precautionary measures, the campus will be closed to ensure the safety and security of staff, faculty, students and the community,” Kevin Crowley, communications and public affairs director of Wilfrid Laurier, said in a statement.

Waterloo Regional Police said they were working with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to determine the “validity of the threat and its origin.”

Waterloo, home to two universities, is located about 113 kilometers (70 miles) west of Toronto.