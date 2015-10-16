UPDATE 1-Lockdown lifted at Canadian university; Web threat not credible

(Adds that lockdown was lifted, similarity of threat to Oregon shooting)

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A lockdown at Canada’s Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario was lifted Friday as officials determined that an Internet threat, similar to one made ahead of a recent shooting in Oregon, was not credible, university and local police said.

The lockdown ended less than six hours after it was imposed early Friday and no arrests were made, they said.

Waterloo police said they were still attempting to locate the individual or individuals who posted the threat online on 4chan.org, an image-based bulletin board, and added there was a possibility the person or persons responsible for the post were not local.

They said the threat was directed at a science building at the campus, but further details weren’t immediately known.

The threat was similar to an anonymous online post on Oct. 1 on 4chan.org, hours before a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing eight people, police said.

“We are still making efforts to determine the exact location of the poster. There is indication right now that the poster is not local,” Waterloo Regional Police Superintendent Pat Deitrich told a news conference.

Waterloo, home to two universities, is located about 113 kilometers (70 miles) west of Toronto.