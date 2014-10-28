FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louis Dreyfus Canadian canola plant offline indefinitely after fire
October 28, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Dreyfus Canadian canola plant offline indefinitely after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A canola-crushing plant owned by the Canadian unit of global grain trader Louis Dreyfus Corp will be offline indefinitely after an explosion and fire on Friday, the company said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blast at the Yorkton, Saskatchewan, plant, and an assessment of the structural condition of a canola meal storage shed is under way, Louis Dreyfus Commodities said in a statement late on Monday.

“LDC cannot state at this time when operations at the plant will resume,” it said.

The company has not released an estimate of the damage. One worker sustained a minor injury.

The plant is one of two in the area. It has the capacity to crush 850,000 tonnes of canola a year, according to a Louis Dreyfus website. It produces oil for vegetable oil markets and meal, which is mainly used to feed livestock.

The other plant is owned by Richardson International. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
