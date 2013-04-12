Canada's accused cannibal killer ordered to stand trial -CBC

April 12 (Reuters) - A Canadian man accused of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student, eating parts of the corpse and posting an online video of the crime will stand trial for first-degree murder, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Friday.

Montreal Judge Lori Renee Weitzman ruled there was enough evidence for the case against porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta to go ahead, the CBC said.

Magnotta, 30, is accused of killing Jun Lin in May 2012, posting a video on the Internet of the stabbing death and defiling the body and eating parts of it. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, indignities to a body and publishing obscene materials.

Weitzman made her decision on Friday at the end of a pre-trial hearing that was subject to a publication ban. A trial date will be set on April 29 and the CBC quoted prosecutors as saying the trial would likely start next year.

Magnotta was arrested in Germany last June after an international manhunt. Lin’s hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and schools in Vancouver. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)