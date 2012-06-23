Section of roof collapses at Canadian shopping mall - media

June 23 (Reuters) - A section of a rooftop parking lot collapsed at a busy shopping mall in the Canadian province of Ontario on Saturday, leaving a gaping hole and sending debris below, media reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the midday collapse at the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake, but the town’s mayor has declared a state of emergency, the Elliot Lake Standard reported.

The newspaper reported that passers-by were later told to leave the area of the collapsed roof because of a gas leak. (Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Paul Simao)