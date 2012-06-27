Rescuers recover one body at collapsed Canada mall

* One body removed, search continues for others

* Hope of finding survivors faint 4 days after mall collapse

June 27 (Reuters) - Rescue workers removed one body from a collapsed shopping mall in the northern Ontario town of Elliot Lake on Wednesday after heavy equipment operators worked through the night to reach through tonnes of concrete rubble.

There was only faint hope that rescuers would find survivors four days after the two-storey mall collapsed, but authorities said they will continue to search. At least one other person was believed to be under the rubble, and 12 people were still unaccounted for.

“Right now we have one person and we’re going back in and there is likely more,” Dan Hefkey, Ontario commissioner for community safety, told reporters outside the mall.

“Is there any hope? Yes,” he said. “These rescue workers, they would like nothing more .... (than to find) there was space a person could survive in.”

In addition to the two known deaths, 22 people were injured but survived after a rooftop parking lot collapsed into the Algo Centre Mall on Saturday afternoon, sending concrete and metal on to shoppers below. Signs of life, including tapping and breathing sounds, were detected as late as Monday morning, but hope has faded as the rescue has dragged on.

Elliot Lake is about 335 miles (539 km) northwest of Toronto. (Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)