CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 6-mth low, bond yields sink to record
June 1, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 6-mth low, bond yields sink to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level in six months on Friday and longer-term bond yields tumbled to record lows as investors scrambled away from riskier trades after data showed U.S. jobs growth faltered in May.

Canada’s currency touched a low of C$1.0443 against the greenback or 95.76 U.S. cents, moving from around C$1.0390, or 96.25 U.S. cents heading into the U.S. data, as well as a report that showed the Canadian economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter, as expected.

Canadian government bond prices climbed across the curve, sending longer-dated yields to record lows for another day. Canada’s benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a record trough of 1.643 percent, while the 30-year yield touched a record low of 2.233 percent.

