CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after strong U.S., Canada data
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered from a 16-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and turned positive on the day after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and Canadian manufacturing data helped offset fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Canada’s currency hit a session high of C$1.0053 versus the greenback, or 99.47 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0072, or 99.29 U.S. cents, heading into the releases.

The Canadian dollar ended the Tuesday’s North American session at $1.0068 versus the U.S. dollar, or 99.32 U.S. cents.

