TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, tracking riskier assets up after data showed U.S retail sales rose in July for the first time in four months.

Canada’s currency firmed to C$0.9906 versus the greenback, or $1.0095, from around C$0.9916, or $1.0085, before the release.